Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2025

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations on Wednesday.

Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • RCB IPL Victory Parade: How grave lapses caused stampede resulting in deaths outside Bengaluru Chinnaswamy stadium

  • Pakistani news channels playing up Rahul Gandhi's "Narendra, Surrender" remark and opposition parties' demand for special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor 

  • Visuals of graves of Jaish terrorists killed and Jaish headquarters destroyed in Indian Air Force attack in Bahawalpur

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Special Bengaluru Stampede Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\