Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 4, 2025 The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

RCB IPL Victory Parade: How grave lapses caused stampede resulting in deaths outside Bengaluru Chinnaswamy stadium

Pakistani news channels playing up Rahul Gandhi's "Narendra, Surrender" remark and opposition parties' demand for special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor

Visuals of graves of Jaish terrorists killed and Jaish headquarters destroyed in Indian Air Force attack in Bahawalpur

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.