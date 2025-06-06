Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan "saw its doomsday" on the night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor, a deep strike mission that he said left the Pakistan Army and terrorists stunned.

Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi walks with Tricolour on world's highest railway arch bridge connecting Kashmir, says, "Operation Sindoor will always haunt Pakistan about its shameful defeat"

  • Feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalates, Trump says, Elon 'has lost his mind', threatens to terminate all govt subsidies and contracts given to Musk

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Special Operation Sindoor PM Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\