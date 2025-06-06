Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 6, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan "saw its doomsday" on the night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor, a deep strike mission that he said left the Pakistan Army and terrorists stunned.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi walks with Tricolour on world's highest railway arch bridge connecting Kashmir, says, "Operation Sindoor will always haunt Pakistan about its shameful defeat"

Feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalates, Trump says, Elon 'has lost his mind', threatens to terminate all govt subsidies and contracts given to Musk

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.