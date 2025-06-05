Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2025

The Karnataka Police has filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Bengaluru stampede: Only 1,500 police personnel to control 2.5 lakh crowd, BJP demands Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's resignation

  • Lahore-based travel agent 'Madam N' alias Noshaba Shehzad helped Indian social media influencers visit Pakistan, was trying to set up an ISI sleeper cell of 500 spies in India

  • Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praises US President Donald Trump, appeals to him to facilitate dialogue with India

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Special Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\