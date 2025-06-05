Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2025 The Karnataka Police has filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Bengaluru stampede: Only 1,500 police personnel to control 2.5 lakh crowd, BJP demands Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's resignation

Lahore-based travel agent 'Madam N' alias Noshaba Shehzad helped Indian social media influencers visit Pakistan, was trying to set up an ISI sleeper cell of 500 spies in India

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praises US President Donald Trump, appeals to him to facilitate dialogue with India

