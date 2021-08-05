Thursday, August 05, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How goalkeeper Srijesh played a stellar role in India winning Olympic bronze medal

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2021 20:39 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: India TV reporting from Kabul, How Taliban is trying to scare Afghans by carrying out suicide attacks
  • Exclusive: India TV team from Kabul sends visuals of Afghans chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ in streets in support of Afghan govt
  • Exclusive: India TV ground report: How Afghan army is repulsing Taliban advance by carrying out ground, air strikes

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

