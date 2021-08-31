Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Taliban show its true colours, hang an Afghan translator for US official from helicopter

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Taliban shows its true colours, hangs an Afghan translator for US official from helicopter
- Exclusive: Taliban pastes notices outside homes asking Afghans who helped US to come to ‘court’
- Exclusive: Taliban secures biometric data of 40,000 former Afghan staff who helped US, plans reprisals
