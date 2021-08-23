Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: With 55 trucks, tanks, weapons, Taliban fighters reach Panjshir to fight Masoud’s forces

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: With 3 holy Guru Granth Sahib, Afghan Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims reach Delhi after evacuation from Kabul

Exclusive: Afghan Sikhs narrate their ordeals in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

Exclusive: With 55 trucks, tanks, weapons, Taliban fighters reach Panjshir to fight Masoud’s forces

