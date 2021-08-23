Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: With 55 trucks, tanks, weapons, Taliban fighters reach Panjshir to fight Masoud’s forces

Monday, August 23, 2021
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2021 21:58 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: With 3 holy Guru Granth Sahib, Afghan Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims reach Delhi after evacuation from Kabul
  • Exclusive:  Afghan Sikhs narrate their ordeals in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
  • Exclusive: With 55 trucks, tanks, weapons, Taliban fighters reach Panjshir to fight Masoud’s forces

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

