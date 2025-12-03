Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 3, 2025 Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan's Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister following his appointment as chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Exclusive: Why was Asim Munir’s confidante Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib removed from post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister?

Congress slams Rajnath Singh’s charge that Nehru was stopped by Sardar Patel from rebuilding Babri mosque in Ayodhya, BJP says, Patel’s daughter Maniben had mentioned this in her diary

PM Narendra Modi asks West Bengal BJP MPs to start preparing for assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee tells Malda rally, ‘Bihar and Bengal are not the same, SIR will dig BJP’s grave this time in Bengal’

