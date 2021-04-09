Friday, April 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Bodies of Covid victims pile up at crematoriums in Surat, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Bodies of Covid victims pile up at crematoriums in Surat, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2021 21:15 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: More than 100 doctors in top hospitals of Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi found Covid positive.
  • Exclusive: Ambulance drivers fleece as Covid patients hunt for beds in Nagpur, Amravati hospitals.
  • Exclusive: Bodies of Covid victims pile up at crematoriums in Surat, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad.

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X