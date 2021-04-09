Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Bodies of Covid victims pile up at crematoriums in Surat, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: More than 100 doctors in top hospitals of Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi found Covid positive.

Exclusive: Ambulance drivers fleece as Covid patients hunt for beds in Nagpur, Amravati hospitals.

Exclusive: Bodies of Covid victims pile up at crematoriums in Surat, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad.

