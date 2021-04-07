Wednesday, April 07, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Sachin Vaze, alleges Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab asked him to "collect" crores of rupees

New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2021 20:41 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Sachin Vaze, in NIA custody, alleges Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab asked him to “collect” crores of rupees.
  • Exclusive: Mumbai Police confidential report reveals, it was Parambir Singh who appointed Sachin Vaze in CIU.
  • Exclusive: Traders in Thane, Nagpur stage protests against lockdown, migrant workers now homebound.

