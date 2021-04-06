Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | How voters were beaten up by hoodlums in Bengal, a daughter weeping over her mother’s body

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Ground reports from Bengal, How voters were beaten up by hoodlums, a daughter weeping over her mother’s body
- Why PM Modi said today, Mamata is desperate because her Muslim vote bank has been divided
- As Covid pandemic surges, crowds in Patna, Morena (MP) flock to hospitals to take vaccines
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.