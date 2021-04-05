Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns, citing ‘moral reasons’, after HC orders CBI probe

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns, citing ‘moral reasons’, after HC orders CBI probe

Lakhs of people attend Maulana’s funeral in Munger, Bihar, thousands flock to a fair in Nalanda

3 Covid patients on a single bed in Nagpur hospital, dead bodies line up outside Surat crematorium

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns on 'moral grounds' amid extortion racket row

ALSO READ | Dilip Walse Patil replaces Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra Home Minister

Latest India News