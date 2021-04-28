Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | CoWin server crashes as lakhs of people register for Covid vaccine

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

CoWin server crashes as lakhs of people register for Covid vaccine

In Ahmednagar, Covid patient and dead body share a single bed, 8 beds for 30 patients

Outside Lucknow hospital, a son gives oxygen to his mother on a car backseat, awaiting admission

