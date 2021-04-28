Wednesday, April 28, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | CoWin server crashes as lakhs of people register for Covid vaccine

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2021 20:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • CoWin server crashes as lakhs of people register for Covid vaccine
  • In Ahmednagar, Covid patient and dead body share a single bed, 8 beds for 30 patients
  • Outside Lucknow hospital, a son gives oxygen to his mother on a car backseat, awaiting admission

 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

