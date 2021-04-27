Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: One ambulance carries 22 bodies of Covid victims to crematorium in Beed, Maharashtra

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

No hospital beds available in Delhi-NCR, long queues of oxygen seekers in Lucknow, hoarding of medicines continue

High Court warns Delhi govt, it may hand over control of health infrastructure to Centre, demands all data

One ambulance carries 22 bodies of Covid victims to crematorium in Beed, Maharashtra

