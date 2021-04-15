Thursday, April 15, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Thousands took dip at Haridwar throwing social distancing to winds, one saint dies of Covid

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Thousands took dip at Haridwar throwing social distancing to winds, one saint dies of Covid

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2021 20:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Thousands took dip at Haridwar throwing social distancing to winds, one saint dies of Covid.
  • Exclusive: Huge crowds without masks attend road shows, rallies in West Bengal, Karnataka.
  • Exclusive: Why Delhi CM Kejriwal had to announce weekend curfew from Friday night.

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

