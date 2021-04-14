Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Long queues outside stores due to panic buying in Mumbai, crowds in Dadar market

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

With suspense about CBSE board exams over, what about NEET, JEE?

Long queues outside stores due to panic buying in Mumbai, crowds in Dadar market

CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav both tested positive, single-day spike in UP crosses 20,000

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News