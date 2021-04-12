Aaj Ki Baat: Bodies of Covid victims taken in handcart, garbage truck for cremation in Jharkhand, Maharashtra

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Bodies of Covid victims taken in handcart, garbage truck for cremation in Jharkhand, Maharashtra
- Bodies of Covid victims pile up in Bhopal, Lucknow and Surat crematoriums
- All beds occupied in 17 top Delhi hospitals, patients lying on pavement outside Maharashtra hospital
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.