Aaj Ki Baat: Bodies of Covid victims taken in handcart, garbage truck for cremation in Jharkhand, Maharashtra

Bodies of Covid victims taken in handcart, garbage truck for cremation in Jharkhand, Maharashtra

Bodies of Covid victims pile up in Bhopal, Lucknow and Surat crematoriums

All beds occupied in 17 top Delhi hospitals, patients lying on pavement outside Maharashtra hospital

