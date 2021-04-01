Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How India TV vehicle in Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was stoned, reporter was injured

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Exclusive: Voters in Nandigram told India TV, how TMC leaders threatened them, told them not to vote
- Exclusive: How India TV vehicle in Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was stoned, reporter was injured
- Exclusive: How TMC, BJP supporters clashed in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.