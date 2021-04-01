Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How India TV vehicle in Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was stoned, reporter was injured

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Voters in Nandigram told India TV, how TMC leaders threatened them, told them not to vote

Exclusive: How India TV vehicle in Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was stoned, reporter was injured

Exclusive: How TMC, BJP supporters clashed in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

