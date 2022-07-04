Why Aaditya Thackeray won't face disqualification for defying whip by Shinde's faction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday faced a floor test in the assembly and won with no hurdles. Shinde's Shiv Sena faction gave a petition to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for the suspension of 16 MLAs of the party belonging to Uddhav Thackeray's camp for violation of the whip.

Bharat Gogawale, Chief whip of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction gave the petition to the Assembly Speaker.

The Speaker's office confirmed that 16 MLAs will be issued notice for suspension. Gogawale had also issued a whip to the party MLAs to remain present in the Vidhan Sabha for the floor test.

However, Aaditya Thackeray will not face the whip, he said. "We have not given the name of Aaditya Thackeray due to respect towards Balasaheb Thackeray."

On the other hand, Chief whip of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, Sunil Prabhu has also issued whip in this regard. Shiv Sena has claimed that according to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only the original political party or the person authorized by it has the right to issue a whip and the legislative party can not issue a whip.

Shinde wins floor test

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent.

