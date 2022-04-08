A peek into new construction technologies in railways for India's first bullet train project

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ASHWINIVAISHNAW Union Minister mentions new construction technologies in railways in tweet

As the work on India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is underway, Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed that for the first time, a Girder launcher has been placed on the viaduct of the bullet train. "Girder launcher placed on viaduct of bullet train. New construction technologies in railways," tweeted the Union Minister.

Usually, a Girder is hanged up by a chain pulley and the rotation of the hanged girder is controlled manually with the help of ropes. Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting India's economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail line.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016 under the Companies Act, 2013 with an object to finance, construct, maintain and manage the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India. The Company has been modelled as 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State Governments viz. Government of Gujarat and Government of Maharashtra.

The High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, apart from being a technological marvel, would afford many quantifiable benefits like saving in travel time, vehicle operation cost, reduction in pollution, job creation, reduction in accidents / enhanced safety, imported fuel substitution, and reduction in pollutants.

(With inputs from ANI)

