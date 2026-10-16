'A gora cannot dictate to India': Owaisi slams Elon Musk, urges PM Modi to say 'bye-bye'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has been vehement critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre, but has always supported him when it came on matters that were related to India's national interests and security.

This was evident during the Operation Sindoor when India targeted multiple terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Back then, the Hyderabad MP had strongly supported PM Modi and called out Pakistan for its support to terrorism.

And as Elon Musk targets PM Modi over his complaints regarding the delay in allowing Starlink in India, Owaisi has once again come out in the Centre's support. In an undated video of a media briefing that has gone viral on social media, Owaisi could be seen saying a 'gora' (white) would not dictate India and cannot give lectures over how the country's resources should be utilised.

"How can Elon Musk write such a thing about our Prime Minister?" the AIMIM president said in the video. "I will always criticise Narendra Modi, but Musk is calling someone else as the Prime Minister. The country will decide how its resources would be utilised."

"A 'gora' would not dictate it. India has the lowest data charges across the world. America wants us to stop procuring Russian crude, but is buying Russian diesel. I really want the Prime Minister to show his 56-inch chest and tell Musk 'bye, bye'," he added.

Musk's allegations and India's clarification

Musk has been critical of central government and recently made a public complaint on X over alleged delay in allowing Starlink in India, while alleging that Reliance Industries is being favoured. He claimed that Starlink would help in connecting areas with bad or no internet in India.

"Starlink will be of great help to areas of India that have bad or no Internet and even no mobile coverage. No country has perfect coverage, including America, but Starlink can fill in the coverage gaps for those who most need it," Musk had said.

However, India has rejected Musk's allegation that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by domestic business interests, saying all satellite communications companies were subject to the same regulatory and security requirements.

"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licensees," the telecom ministry said in a statement.

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