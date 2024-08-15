A first, PM Modi enters public enclosure to exchange Independence Day greetings at Red Fort | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV For the first time, PM Modi is seen in the public enclosure at the iconic Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, entered a public enclosure to interact with common attendees after concluding his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

In an adorable video clip, the prime minister is seen exchanging greets and laughter with children and then moving towards a public enclosure where common people are standing at the vibrant and colourful premises of the iconic Red Fort. PM Modi waved towards the cheering audience and shook hands with a few of them.

Earlier, PM Modi hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th time in a row becoming the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to do so.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi spoke on several issues ranging from the empowerment of farmers to reforms in the banking sector to assault against women.

He also spoke about the country's efforts to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, noting that the government's focus on sign language and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan reflects a deep respect for their dignity. He praised the achievements of India's paralympians, saying their successes showcase the strength and potential of every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the country's commitment to inclusivity and social progress, emphasising several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the dignity and rights of marginalised communities.

