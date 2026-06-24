'A few moments with...': When PM Modi met Panchayat's Banrakas and Binod | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted moment with actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, who are popular for their roles in the famous web series 'Panchayat' on Tuesday during a recent media summit.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by the prime minister on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. It showed PM Modi shaking hands with the two actors, with Panchayat's famous soundtrack being played in the background.

"A few moments with Binod," said PM Modi in his caption, while sharing the video from the Republic Summit in New Delhi.

Pathak also commented on his post, expressing his gratitude for the meeting. "I express my gratitude to you for this lovely meeting and all your blessings," he wrote in the comments in Hindi.

All about the 'Panchayat' web series

A comedy-drama, 'Panchayat' was first premiered in 2020. It has been created by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon Prime Video. Other than Kumar and Pathak, the series features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha and others.

Kumar has played the role of Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as 'Banrakas', in the series, while Pathak portrayed the character of Binod. So far, four seasons of 'Panchayat' have been released, which each of them containing eight episodes.

The roles of Kumar and Pathak have significantly grown in the series, as 'Kranti Devi' -- the wife of 'Banrakas' who has been portrayed by Rajwar -- winning the panchayat elections. The season five of the series will be released later this year.

Panchayat season 5 release date

The season five of the web series, which has become extremely popular in India over the years, will be released this year. However, no date has been announced by the makers. In April, the makers had shared an update regarding 'Panchayat' season five, declaring that filming is underway.

"6 years of being in Phulera and never wanting to leave #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Now Filming," they said, sharing some pictures on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram handle.

Recently, Kumar and Pathak also made an appearance in season two of TVF's 'Gram Chikitsalay', which was premiered on June 23, 2026 on Prime Video, which left the fans excited about the season five of 'Panchayat'.

ALSO READ - Panchayat Season 5: When can fans expect Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa's show to release?