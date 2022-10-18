PM Modi to address 90th Interpol General Assembly in Delhi; delegates from member countries to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PM Modi to address 90th Interpol general assembly on Tuesday

90th Interpol General Assembly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on Tuesday, which will be attended by delegations from across 195 member countries.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on October 18 at around 1:45 PM at Pragati Maidan.

Interpol General Assembly - All you should know

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

Union Home Minister Shah had proposed the idea of organising the mega event in the global security calendar in India this year during a meeting with the then Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock who had called on him on August 30, 2019.

The three-day event beginning on October 18 will focus on corruption and cybercrimes, child sexual abuse material circulated on the internet, missing persons and terrorism besides new technologies and mechanisms to improve police-to-police cooperation in tracking fugitive criminals across the globe, officials said.

Besides tracking and detaining fugitives using colour-coded notices like Red Notice, Interpol provides direct access to a wide range of criminal databases to its member countries carrying millions of records on fingerprints, DNA, stolen motor vehicles, firearms and stolen and lost travel documents among others.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, a statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI director will be present on the occasion.

90th Interpol General Assembly to have Konark Temple's Chariot-inspired logo

Motifs inspired by the chariot wheels of the 13th-century architectural marvel Konark Sun Temple will be the logo of the 90th Interpol General Assembly, officials said.

The logo unveiled recently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), organising the general assembly, shows a motif with tricoloured leaves arranged in a circular fashion with a Konark wheel in the middle, they said.

The CBI, which is the national central bureau for India to liaison with Interpol conceived the idea of the logo from the stone-carved Odisha temple in the form of a chariot of the Sun God with 24 individual wheels and 16 spokes, they said.

"When deciphered in terms of Interpol's commitment and engagement, the 'Konark Wheel' in this logo serves to inspire the global body's 24x7 functioning, and is encircled by three 'leaved' spherical elements in colours of Indian flag," an official said.

The three encircling spherical elements signify the creation of international bonds through Interpol, steadfast commitment towards the preservation of security globally and the achievement of law enforcement goals, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

