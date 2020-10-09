IAF personnel create new record of highest skydiving at Leh's Khardungla Pass | Watch

Image Source : ANI IAF personnel create new record of highest skydiving at Leh's Khardungla Pass

On 88th Indian Air Force day, two IAF personnel created a new record of the highest skydive landing from a C-130J aircraft at a high altitude location at Leh's Khardungla Pass under challenging circumstances. Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari on Friday carried out the exercise to celebrate the 88th IAF Day. Khardungla pass is situated at an altitude of 17,982 feet.

"The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain," said the IAF statement.

"Both the air warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record", the statement noted.

#WATCH: Wg Cdr Gajanad Yadava & Warrant Officer AK Tiwari create new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at altitude of 17982 ft, breaking their own record. They carried out the jump from C-130J aircraft on Oct 8, to celebrate 88th Air Force Day.(Source:IAF) pic.twitter.com/nLbEAWMp2m — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a five-month bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the IAF has made significant deployment in the region.

The Indian Air Force has "clearly" demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary whenever the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday at Hindon airbase during the IAF Day parade, referring to his force's prompt deployment and combat readiness along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Talking about security challenges in eastern Ladakh, the Chief of Air Staff commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers and talked about rapid deployment of combat assets along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at short notice to handle any eventuality.

(With inputs from PTI)

