80% of profits will reach taxi drivers as Bharat Taxi puts drivers first: Amit Shah

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with taxi drivers of Bharat Taxi in Delhi, addressing their questions and clearing doubts about the newly launched ride-hailing platform. Shah assured the drivers that the initiative is designed to prioritise their welfare, rather than chasing big profits like other companies.

Driver-owned model

Launched on February 5, Bharat Taxi is India’s first cooperative ride-hailing platform backed by the government and supported by Amul, IFFCO, and NABARD. Unlike other apps, it follows a driver-owned model, ensuring that those doing the work receive the majority of the profits.

Shah said that “80% of earnings would reach the drivers themselves.” Shah explained that the aim is to create a platform that is fair and transparent. There are no commissions, only nominal membership fees. There will be no surge pricing, and fares will be clearly set,” he said. Drivers were asked to be patient for the next three years as the platform grows and expands to multiple states.

Drivers as owners

Addressing concerns about previous ride-hailing companies, Shah said, "Earlier, a large part of your earnings went to the owners of those companies. With Bharat Taxi, you are the owners. The one who works hard should get the profit."

“Our objective is to make the owner prosperous. The only difference is – you are the owner. You only need to invest Rs 500. If Bharat Taxi earns Rs 25 crore, 20 per cent will go into the company’s account as your share, and the remaining 80 per cent will be distributed based on taxi operations. This means that apart from fare income, you will also earn profit. You will need patience for the first three years. The accounts will remain transparent and accessible to you. It will function on cooperative principles. Bharat Taxi will not exploit you," said Shah.