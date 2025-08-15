Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Independence Day 2025 Updates: PM Modi to deliver his 12th straight address today

  Live Independence Day 2025 Updates: PM Modi to deliver his 12th straight address today

Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: As PM Modi delivers his Independence Day speech, security has been tightened across the national capital, with security forces deploying nearly 11,000 personnel in and around the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 12th straight I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. In his address, the Prime Minister is expected to talk about his government's achievements, including Operation Sindoor. Additionally, he may also discuss India's economic growth, as the country has now become the world's fourth-largest economy.

As PM Modi delivers his Independence Day speech, security has been tightened across the national capital, with security forces deploying nearly 11,000 personnel in and around the Red Fort. Traffic guidelines have also been issued in this regard, and special teams have been deployed at all key places, including the airport, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminals.

Stay tuned to catch all live updates from PM Modi's Independence Day speech:

Live updates :Independence Day 2025 Updates: PM Modi to deliver his 12th straight I-Day address today

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:29 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mandi House roundabout decorated on Independence Day

    Delhi: MCD decks up Mandi House roundabout for the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

  • 6:28 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Roundabout near Air Force Headquarters decorated

    Delhi: Roundabout near Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) decorated with flowers on the occasion of Independence Day.

  • 6:20 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When and where to watch PM Modi's speech from Red Fort?

    Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 am on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Click here to read more

  • 6:19 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why do we hoist national flag on August 15 and unfurl it on Republic Day?

    While we unfurl the national flag on Republic Day (January 26), we hoist it on Independence Day (August 15). Though these two terms are similar, there is a vast difference between them. Click here to read more.

  • 6:10 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi likely to talk about Operation Sindoor

    In his address to the nation, PM Modi will likely talk about Operation Sindoor, and the success of the Indian Armed Forces during the four-day military conflict with Pakistan.

  • 6:09 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to deliver his 12th straight I-Day address

    This will be PM Modi's 12th straight Independence Day address to the nation.

  • 6:08 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM to deliver his 12th straight I-Day address today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Narendra Modi Address PM Modi Pm Modi Address Independence Day Independence Day 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\