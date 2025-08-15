Live Independence Day 2025 Updates: PM Modi to deliver his 12th straight address today Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: As PM Modi delivers his Independence Day speech, security has been tightened across the national capital, with security forces deploying nearly 11,000 personnel in and around the Red Fort.

New Delhi:

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 12th straight I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. In his address, the Prime Minister is expected to talk about his government's achievements, including Operation Sindoor. Additionally, he may also discuss India's economic growth, as the country has now become the world's fourth-largest economy.

As PM Modi delivers his Independence Day speech, security has been tightened across the national capital, with security forces deploying nearly 11,000 personnel in and around the Red Fort. Traffic guidelines have also been issued in this regard, and special teams have been deployed at all key places, including the airport, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminals.