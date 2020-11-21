Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI 78 cows die of food poisoning at govt-aided cattle shelter in Rajasthan's Churu

About 78 cows have died of suspected food poisoning at a government-aided cattle shelter in Rajasthan's Churu district. While these cows have died since Friday night, a few others are sick, an official of the state's Animal Husbandry Department said today.

Dr. Jagdish, Animal Husbandry Department’s joint director, said prima facie the animals died of food poisoning. The teams of the department are present in the cow-shelter located in Bilyubas Rampura village in Sardarshahar, he said.

The fodder samples have been collected for testing, he added.

The death of such a large number of cows occurred on a day before ‘Gopasthmi’, a festival dedicated to cows and Lord Krishna.

