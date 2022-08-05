Friday, August 05, 2022
     
75th Independence Day: Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone'

75th Independence Day: Earlier last month, the Delhi Police commissioner had issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2022 20:18 IST
Image Source : PTI The order will remain in force in the national capital till August 16 for security reasons.

75th Independence Day: The Delhi Police on Friday designated a five-kilometre radius around the historic Red Fort as a "no kite flying zone'' till Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour at the Mughal era monument on Independence Day.

The city police took to Twitter to inform about the development.

"As a security measure, Red Fort & the 5 KM radius around the monument is declared as a ‘No Kite Flying Zone’, till the flag-hoisting ceremony & the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s address to the Nation on August 15," it tweeted.

Earlier last month, the Delhi Police commissioner had issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The order will remain in force in the national capital till August 16 for security reasons.

According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others. 

