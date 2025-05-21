750 people selected for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year: MEA After a gap of five years, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start on June 30 this year and will continue till August.

New Delhi:

A total of 750 people have been selected to be a part of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. This religious journey, organized by MEA, will resume from June 30, after a gap of five years.

The ministry said that the selection of devotees was done by a computerized draw today, through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process.

"Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, today (May 21) conducted the computerized draw for selection of Yatris who had registered for this Yatra. Yatris were selected in the draw through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process," the MEA said in a statement.

The selected Yatris are informed of their selection through SMS and email messages. Yatris can also log in at the Yatra website (https://kmy.gov.in) to check the status of their selection, or at the helpline number: 011-23088133, it added.

5561 applicants had registered for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

The MEA said that this year, as many as 5,561 applicants had successfully registered online, which included 4,024 male applicants and 1,537 female applicants. "A total of 750 selected Yatris, including 2 LOs per batch, will travel in 5 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Nathu La route. Both routes are now fully motorable, and involve very little trekking. The route and batch details are available on the Yatra website," it said.

Singh highlighted the steps taken by the government to make the Yatra more accessible and the process more transparent, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the Yatris. He also urged the Yatris to undertake the pilgrimage with a sense of responsibility, humility and mindfulness, while caring for each other as well as protecting the sanctity of the environment.

About Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Mount Kailash is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu religious beliefs, Lord Shiva lives on Mount Kailash with his family, and spiritual energy exists at this place due to the influence of Shiva, and that is why the journey to Kailash Mansarovar is of great importance for people who believe in Hinduism.

The Yatra involves covering a distance of about 52 to 55 km while circumambulating Mount Kailash. This journey is completed in 3 days and starts from the 4,600 m high Tarboche Valley. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra also includes circumambulation of the Mansarovar Lake, which is spread over 320 square kms.

