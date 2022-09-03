75 yrs of Hyderabad liberation: Centre plans year-long commemoration from September 17

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The inaugural programme will be held at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

Highlights The mark of 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest.

chief ministers of Telengana, Karnataka and Maharashtra will also be invited.

The State of Hyderabad which was under the Nizam's Rule was annexed into the Union of India.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday that the Central government will be holding a year-long commemoration to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation', with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17. Reddy has written letters to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, inviting them to the inaugural programme at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved the year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' from Sep 17, 2022, to Sep 17, 2023," Reddy wrote in each of the letters dated September 3.

He has also requested the three CMs to observe an inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events across their states. "I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of India so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations," he wrote.

The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's Rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

Also read: Hyderabad: Security tightened in view of bandh over T Raja Singh's arrest

Also read: IIT-Hyderabad student found hanging inside campus, suicide suspected

Latest India News