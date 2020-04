Image Source : AP 72 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; tally rises to 722

The coronavirus case tally in the state of Andhra Pradesh has risen to 722 as 75 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours. There have been a total of 15 deaths in Andhra Pradesh while 42 people have recovered.

District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

75 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; tally rises to 722

