Republic Day Live: Military might and cultural diversities to be on display at Rajpath

January 26 marks a special day in the history of our country. On this day, in 1950, India became a Republic. Our very Constitution, that still acts as the source of our rights as Indian citizens was enacted on this day, 70 years ago. The occasion is marked by a ceremonial parade at the Rajpath with military brilliance and cultural diversities. The President, being the supreme commander of the armed forces, takes the salute from various corps of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and their bands marching past on the Rajpath. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day Parade.

The day also witnesses floral wreath-laying ceremony at the Amar Jawan Jyoti where the President unfurls the national flag. Besides this, the fighter planes of the Indian Air Force make the tri-colour in the sky. Indiatvnews.com brings to you live updates of the Republic Day celebrations from the Rajpath. Follow live proceedings with us and dwell into the extraordinary military marvels and cultural celebrations coming together as one.