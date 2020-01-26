Sunday, January 26, 2020
     
Republic Day Live: Military might and cultural diversities to be on display at Rajpath

January 26 marks a special day in the history of our country. On this day, in 1950, India became a Republic. Our very Constitution, that still acts as the source of our rights as Indian citizens was enacted on this day, 70 years ago. The occasion is marked by a ceremonial parade at the Rajpath with military brilliance and cultural diversities. Indiatvnews.com brings to you live updates of the Republic Day celebrations from the Rajpath. Follow live proceedings with us and dwell into the extraordinary military marvels and cultural celebrations coming together as one.

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2020 8:25 IST
Republic Day Live: Military might and cultural diversities to be on display at Rajpath

January 26 marks a special day in the history of our country. On this day, in 1950, India became a Republic. Our very Constitution, that still acts as the source of our rights as Indian citizens was enacted on this day, 70 years ago. The occasion is marked by a ceremonial parade at the Rajpath with military brilliance and cultural diversities. The President, being the supreme commander of the armed forces, takes the salute from various corps of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and their bands marching past on the Rajpath. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day Parade.

The day also witnesses floral wreath-laying ceremony at the Amar Jawan Jyoti where the President unfurls the national flag. Besides this, the fighter planes of the Indian Air Force make the tri-colour in the sky. Indiatvnews.com brings to you live updates of the Republic Day celebrations from the Rajpath. Follow live proceedings with us and dwell into the extraordinary military marvels and cultural celebrations coming together as one. 

 

Live updates : 71st Republic Day Celebrations Live Updates

  • Jan 26, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    GM of Central Railway unfurls national flag in Mumbai

    Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on 71st Republic Day.

  • Jan 26, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Heavy security deployments in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Patna

    Heavy security arrangements have been made in the national capital ahead of Republic Day parade on Sunday. Arrangements have also been made in Mumbai, Lucknow and Patna. 

  • Jan 26, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Tricolour unfurled at Shaheen Bagh

    On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day, tricolour was unfurled in Shaheen Bagh. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in New Delhi in the last one month.

  • Jan 26, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    4,000 students create portraits of national flag to mark 71st Republic Day

    As part of Republic Day celebrations, more than 4000 students gathered to create large portraits of the national flag, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, & Tanaji Malusare in Pune on Saturday.

  • Jan 26, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Celebrations set to begin amid multi-layered security in New Delhi

    With the 71st Republic Day celebrations set to begin shortly, the entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath.

    Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens.

