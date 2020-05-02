Image Source : PTI 7 labourers who travelled to Basti from Maharashtra via govt buses test coronavirus positive

As many as 7 labourers who travelled from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh's Basti district have tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, the labourers travelled by government buses via Jhansi.

District Magistrate Basti confirmed the testing positive of the labourers to news agency ANI.

Labourers and migrant workers are being taken to their home states as a large scale initiative taken in collaboration with the Center and the state governments across the country.

Several special trains have been run to carry these workers to their home states.

