7 held for black-marketing of Remdesivir in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 7 held for black-marketing of Remdesivir in Aurangabad.

Seven people were arrested for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections amid a rise in demand due to a spike in coronavirus cases, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police decoy on Monday sent Rs 20,000 through an online payment platform to a man named Dinesh Navgire, who agreed to sell vials of the anti-viral drug at government medical college and hospital in Aurangabad, an official said.

"Navgire was held with a vial in GMCH premises. His questioning led us to four of his associates from Jalna and two from Aurangabad. Five Remdesivir vials were seized from them," Assistant inspector Ajabsingh Jarwal told PTI.

Begumpura police has registered a case and are probing further, an official said.

Also Read: Two held for black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur

Latest India News