Image Source : AP 7-day home quarantine must for all asymptomatic passengers coming to Delhi by flights, trains, buses

All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday, altering its earlier advisory which asked the people to monitor themselves for 14 days.

In its earlier order, the Delhi government had only said that people entering Delhi should monitor themselves for the next 14 days and call the District Surveillance Officer for any suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

The order further said that the airport, railway and transport departments will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on daily basis. It added that the district magistrates shall ensure that the passengers residing in their jurisdiction remain in quarantine for seven days.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,513 fresh coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike taking tally to over 23645, including 13497 active cases & 606 deaths.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage