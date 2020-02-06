Coronavirus update: 640 Indians evacuated from China, confirms MEA

Image Source : AP 640 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit China in complex operation, confirms MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday confirmed that the government has evacuated 640 Indians from coronavirus-hit China and the complex operation was done with Beijing's assistance. Addressing the media, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said apart from those evacuated, 10 other Indians have indicated that they want to come back from China, but were unable to clear the health screening process.

"We are in regular contact with them and exploring all possibilities for their return," Kumar said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, normal visas and all existing e-visas from China that have been issued are no longer valid, he said.

In the meantime, China has lodged diplomatic protests with countries whose airlines have cancelled flights to Chinese cities alleging that they are spreading panic in the wake of deadly coronavirus.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest single day fatalities so far, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday. The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India.

