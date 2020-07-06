Image Source : PTI 60 cops quarantined after rape accused tests positive in Chhattisgarh (Image used for representational purpose only)

Sixty policemen were quarantined in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh after a rape accused they brought from Karnataka was detected with COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. The Civil Lines police station has been sealed and declared a containment zone, while swab samples of all the personnel have been sent for testing, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested from Mysore by a team of four policemen from Civil Lines police station after a woman filed a complaint of sexual assault last month. The accused, who claims to work at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's Mysore unit, was brought here on July 4," he said. He was sent in judicial remand and jail authorities have been alerted after his reports returned positive, the SP added.

