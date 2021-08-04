6 TMC MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a day for 'holding placards' and 'disorderly behaviour'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 6 TMC MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a day

Six Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha members have been suspended from the Upper House for a day for their unruly behavior in the Parliament on Wednesday.

TMC MP Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haquw, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chehtri, Arpita Ghosh and Shrimati Mausam Noor are being suspended for 'holding placards' and 'disorderly behaviour'

These members entered in the well of the house and displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair. These members will not be participating in today's meeting.

Minutes after the suspension order, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that opposition MPs will protest at 2 pm. "Two pm in Rajya Sabha. Today. Come watch the entire Opposition unite against Modi-Shah dictatorship," he wrote, along with the hashtag #KhelaHobe (there will be a game), his party's slogan for the Bengal election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the opposition, saying repeated adjournments forced by the opposition were "an insult to the constitution... to democracy and to the public".

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen was suspended from the House for the remaining part of the monsoon session for snatching IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on the Pegasus affair and flinging them amid the uproar in Parliament. The TMC MP later accused Union minister Hardeep Puri of verbally threatening and abusing him inside the House after it was adjourned.

