Six Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur: Police Six Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

New Delhi:

At least six Naxalites were neutralised by security forces during an encounter Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, said the police on Friday.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior police official said that the encounter broke out between security forces and the Naxalites on Friday afternoon in the forest of Abujhmad region. The security forces had launched a joint operation in the area following inputs about the presence of the Naxalites in the region.

"Multiple exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists occurred since the afternoon. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with AK-47/SLR rifles, other weapons, explosive material and daily use items," the official told PTI, while adding that the operation is still underway.

The security forces have launched multiple operations in Maoist-hit areas in a bid to neutralise Naxalites in such regions. It should be noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a deadline to make the country free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

PM reaffirms his govt's commitment to finish Naxalism

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Motihari - reaffirmed his government's commitment to finish Naxalism.

"This is a new India, which spares no effort in punishing the enemies, mobilizing forces from both land and sky," said PM Modi, while claiming that efforts made by his government in this direction have "benefited Bihar districts like Aurangabad, Gaya and Jamui, once held back by Maoist violence".

23 Naxalites surrender in Sukma

Earlier this month, around 23 Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 1.18 crore had surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Out of these 23, 11 were senior cadres, while nine were women and had surrendered before the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other police officials, expressing their disappointment with Naxalite ideology.

"Lokesh was a divisional committee member, and eight others were members of the PLGA battalion no.1 formation of Maoists. The development shows that this battalion is weakening, and its members have been continuously quitting Naxalism due to intensified anti-Naxal operations being carried out by security forces on the Sukma-Bijapur inter-district border," PTI quoted Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan as saying.