At least six people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine approximately 100 meters below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning. According to the Tehri District Magistrate, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts in Byasi and Dhalwala were immediately dispatched to the accident site upon receiving information about the crash. Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and SSP Shweta Choubey have departed for the site.

Rescue operation underway

Preliminary reports suggest that about 30–35 people were on board the bus and around 20 injured individuals have been rescued. Ambulances are rushing the injured to the hospital, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

The bus fell into a ravine about 100 meters below a bridge near Gular Bazar early Tuesday morning, November 17, 2026.

Barakot accident

Earlier, five people died after a vehicle plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge and caught fire near the Bapru-Bantoli road in the Barakot area in Uttarakhand's Champawat. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the District Control Room received information that a vehicle had fallen into a deep gorge and caught fire near the Bapru-Bantoli road.

An SDRF team from Champawat, led by Sub-Inspector Dungar Singh, immediately rushed to the spot with necessary rescue equipment. On reaching the site, the team found the vehicle lying deep inside the gorge and engulfed in flames.

The SDRF team, in coordination with the district police, launched a rescue operation under challenging conditions and successfully reached the accident site.

Officials said five people were travelling in the vehicle. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and handed over to the district police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on June 10, in a separate accident, four individuals lost their lives after their car plummeted into a deep gorge in the Jharipani area on Mussoorie Road. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police, the Fire Service, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately rushed to the spot and launched a joint rescue operation. Acting on information received from the DCR, an SDRF team from Post Sahastradhara, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Manoj Joshi, reached the accident site.

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