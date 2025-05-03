At least six dead, over 15 injured in stampede at Lairai Devi temple in Goa Six people were killed and more than 15 others injured in a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa, North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal said.

New Delhi:

At least six people were killed and 50 others injured in a stampede during the annual yatra (religious procession) at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa, North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal said. According to police, the stampede occurred when the crowd began moving rapidly in a sloped area, causing a sudden rush and resulting in chaos.

The incident occurred when panic suddenly spread through the densely packed crowd, causing devotees to run in all directions in an attempt to escape. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene, with people falling over one another and struggling to make their way out of the chaos.

Emergency services and police rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the incident and immediately began rescue and relief operations. The injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

While officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the stampede, initial reports suggest that overcrowding and inadequate crowd control measures may have led to the tragedy. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Every year, the Shri Lairai yatra takes place in North Goa, drawing over 50,000 participants.

(More details awaited)