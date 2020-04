6 coronavirus suspect women who escaped from Malegaon hospital held

The 6 burqa-clad women, who escaped from a hospital in Malegaon late last night have been held by the police. As per reports, these women were suspected to have coronavirus symptoms. The hospital authorities had filed a complaint with the local police after which the Malegaon police caught all 6 women.

The suspects have been brought back to the hospital.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage