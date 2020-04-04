Image Source : PTI/FILE 51-year-old COVID-19 patient who attended Tablighi Jamaat event dies in Tamil Nadu

A 51-year-old COVID19 positive patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi passed away in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Meanwhile, there are 411 Coronavirus positive cases in the state, out of which 364 are Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

"A male, aged 51-years, died at Villupuram hospital. He was one of the persons who had gone to Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference last month," a health department official told IANS.

This is the second Covid-19 death in Tamil Nadu. The first person, who died was from Madurai, and a contact of the person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference.

As on Friday, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 411 COVID-19 positive cases. Out of that 364 persons had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's conference.

According to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, about 1,200 persons from the state have returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat and throat swabs and blood samples have been taken from them for tests.

She said about 300 attendees of the conference have tested negative. With around 601 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus reported in 12 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Saturday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,902.

(With inputs from agencies)