500 km Cycle Yatra launched from Delhi to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hundreds of Sikh youths, devotees and social workers - including several Kashmiri Pandits - are a part of the yatra, and many others will join it during its journey to Amritsar.

New Delhi:

To mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of ten Sikh Gurus, a grand 500 kilometre cycle yatra was flagged off from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. The yatra, which is being led by former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK, will go up to Punjab's Amritsar, which is the birthplace of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Hundreds of Sikh youths, devotees and social workers - including several Kashmiri Pandits - are a part of the yatra, and many others will join it during its journey to Amritsar. Through this yatra, which has been named 'Sees Diya Par Sirr Na Diya', the Sikh community aims to spread awareness about Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, his sacrifice, compassion, fearlessness, and courage.

A yatra to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice

Talking about this yatra earlier in October, Manjit Singh GK - who is the senior vice president of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) - had said that Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings are more relevant today than ever, and it would help the society in tackling many challenges, such as forced religious conversions and the menace of drug addiction.

"He gave his life for the rights and freedom of others but never bowed his head before tyranny," Singh had said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru who opposed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb

Talking about Guru Tegh Bahadur, he was the son of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind. He was born in Amritsar in 1621 and was martyred on November 24, 1675, at Chandni Chowk in Delhi by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb after he opposed the religious conversions of Kashmiri Pandits.

In his memory, the Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib was built at the Chandni Chowk. Now his martyrdom anniversary is observed as Shaheedi Diwas every year to honour the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur.