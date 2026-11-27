The Centre is set to introduce a sweeping overhaul of electoral representation in Parliament, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies to facilitate the implementation of one-third reservation for women. The proposed changes, which include a fresh delimitation exercise to redraw constituency boundaries, are to implement the women's reservation provision without waiting for the 2027 Census.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, popularly referred to as the Delimitation Bill, is slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It proposes to increase the maximum strength of the Lower House from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies would rise from 500 to 650. The Bill also provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies over their existing strength immediately before delimitation.

The proposed legislative package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territory law amendment Bill. While the 131st Amendment Bill seeks to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states, the 132nd Amendment Bill proposes to use the 2011 Census for delimitation and constituency boundary readjustment. The government has proposed that the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries remain frozen until 2051, with the new constituency map expected to be ready before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Key takeaways from the Bill

Lok Sabha and Assembly seats to increase by 50 per cent : The Bill proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. The expansion is intended to accommodate one-third reservation for women while increasing the overall representation of voters.

: The Bill proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. The expansion is intended to accommodate one-third reservation for women while increasing the overall representation of voters. Lok Sabha maximum strength to rise to 850 : The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 members. The revised House would comprise up to 835 members from states and 15 from Union territories, according to the Hindi details of the Bill.

: The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 members. The revised House would comprise up to 835 members from states and 15 from Union territories, according to the Hindi details of the Bill. State Assembly maximum strength to increase to 650 : The maximum strength of state Legislative Assemblies is proposed to be raised from 500 to 650 members. The expansion would be carried out through the delimitation exercise, with the number of seats in each state increasing by 50 per cent.

: The maximum strength of state Legislative Assemblies is proposed to be raised from 500 to 650 members. The expansion would be carried out through the delimitation exercise, with the number of seats in each state increasing by 50 per cent. Uttar Pradesh Assembly strength to increase from 403 to 650 : The proposed changes would increase the strength of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from its existing 403 seats to 650, according to the details provided. The expansion would form part of the wider exercise to increase representation across states and Union Territories.

: The proposed changes would increase the strength of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from its existing 403 seats to 650, according to the details provided. The expansion would form part of the wider exercise to increase representation across states and Union Territories. 1971 Census to determine state-wise Lok Sabha seat allocation : The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill proposes to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states. This provision is intended to ensure that the proportional representation of states in the Lower House does not change as a result of the delimitation exercise. Each state's Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50 per cent, preserving the existing ratio of representation among states.

: The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill proposes to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states. This provision is intended to ensure that the proportional representation of states in the Lower House does not change as a result of the delimitation exercise. Each state's Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50 per cent, preserving the existing ratio of representation among states. 2011 Census to guide constituency delimitation : The 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill proposes to use the 2011 Census as the basis for redrawing constituency boundaries within states and UTs. The exercise would involve readjusting constituencies to accommodate the proposed increase in seats. The new boundaries would remain in place until 2051.

: The 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill proposes to use the 2011 Census as the basis for redrawing constituency boundaries within states and UTs. The exercise would involve readjusting constituencies to accommodate the proposed increase in seats. The new boundaries would remain in place until 2051. One-third of seats to be reserved for women: The principal objective of the Bills is to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. The proposed reservation would be implemented through the delimitation exercise, allowing the government to introduce the quota without waiting for the 2026 Census.

The principal objective of the Bills is to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. The proposed reservation would be implemented through the delimitation exercise, allowing the government to introduce the quota without waiting for the 2026 Census. SC/ST women to be included in the women's quota: The proposed reservation would include women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons states that the objective is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including those belonging to SC and ST communities, in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

The proposed reservation would include women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons states that the objective is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including those belonging to SC and ST communities, in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. Women's reservation to be delinked from the 2026 Census : The proposed constitutional changes seek to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census. Under the existing framework, the reservation was linked to a delimitation exercise following the first Census conducted after the Constitution amendment. The new Bills seek to bring forward the implementation of the quota through the proposed delimitation process.

: The proposed constitutional changes seek to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census. Under the existing framework, the reservation was linked to a delimitation exercise following the first Census conducted after the Constitution amendment. The new Bills seek to bring forward the implementation of the quota through the proposed delimitation process. Reservation to remain in force for 15 years : The proposed women's reservation would initially remain in force for 15 years, covering three Lok Sabha terms. The reservation could be extended through further legislation, as provided for in the constitutional framework.

: The proposed women's reservation would initially remain in force for 15 years, covering three Lok Sabha terms. The reservation could be extended through further legislation, as provided for in the constitutional framework. Reserved seats to rotate between constituencies : The Bills propose that seats reserved for women would be rotated between constituencies. This would ensure that the reservation is not permanently confined to a fixed set of constituencies, allowing different constituencies to come under the reserved category in subsequent elections.

: The Bills propose that seats reserved for women would be rotated between constituencies. This would ensure that the reservation is not permanently confined to a fixed set of constituencies, allowing different constituencies to come under the reserved category in subsequent elections. New Delimitation Commission: A new Delimitation Commission would be constituted after Parliament approves the proposed Bills. The Commission would undertake the exercise of increasing the number of seats and redrawing constituency boundaries across states and Union territories.

A new Delimitation Commission would be constituted after Parliament approves the proposed Bills. The Commission would undertake the exercise of increasing the number of seats and redrawing constituency boundaries across states and Union territories. New constituency map : The government aims to complete the delimitation exercise and prepare the revised constituency map before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed changes would therefore pave the way for the implementation of women's reservation in the next general election, subject to the passage of the Bills and completion of the delimitation process.

: The government aims to complete the delimitation exercise and prepare the revised constituency map before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed changes would therefore pave the way for the implementation of women's reservation in the next general election, subject to the passage of the Bills and completion of the delimitation process. Seat allocation and constituency boundaries to be frozen: The proposed framework seeks to keep the revised seat allocation and constituency boundaries unchanged until 2051. This would provide stability to the electoral map after the delimitation exercise, while preserving the existing proportional representation of states in the Lok Sabha through the use of the 1971 Census for seat allocation.

The government plans to introduce three Bills as part of the legislative package:

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for state-wise Lok Sabha seat allocation. The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, to facilitate delimitation, increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, and implement women's reservation. A Union Territory law amendment Bill to provide for the corresponding changes in the Union Territories.

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