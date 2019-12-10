50 kg onions looted by bike-borne miscreants in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Bike-borne miscreants loot 50 kg onion

Day after a man was arrested for trying to steal onions from a grocery shop in Madurai, yet another such incident has surfaced. Two miscreants on a bike allegedly looted 50 kg of onions from a rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. The incident was reported on Monday when the rickshaw puller was going to deliver the onions to a hotel.

The onions had been bought from the shop of Feroz Ahmad Raein, who has lodged a complaint in the matter.

Commenting on the incident, the police said, "According to the report, Yamuna, a rickshaw puller, was carrying six sacks of onions to a hotel in Golghar area. As he reached the Alahdadpur trisection, a man came before his rickshaw. Meanwhile, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and looted a sack of onion."

One sack contains nearly 50 kg of onions.

Circle Officer, Kotwali, VP Singh said that before the rickshaw puller started from the shop, Feroze had an altercation with another person over the price of onions. The shopkeeper has given a written complaint to the police post in-charge, but the FIR will be lodged only after investigation."

He said that the CCTV footage was being scanned to verify the report.

This is the first time that the theft of onions has been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Trucks carrying onions have reportedly gone missing in Bengaluru and Maharashtra since the prices of onions skyrocketed.

