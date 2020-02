5 men dead, one injured in major car crash in West Bengal

Five men died and another one sustained serious injury as a car collided with a dumper in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday. The accident happened at Birpara, leaving the car in a ruined state.

All the six occupants of the car were taken to a hospital, where four of them were declared dead. Another succumbed to his injuries later.

