Image Source : PTI (FILE) 5-kg IED recovered near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Just a month ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, a special task force (STF) of Punjab Police on Friday recovered 5-kg improvised explosive device (IED) and Rs 1 lakh in cash near the India-Pakistan border.

The seizure from the outskirts of Dhanoa village in Ajnala subdivision close to the Attari border was made on a tip-off about the smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the border. STF Assistant Inspector General Rashpal Singh told the media: "On a specific alert our teams started a search operation and found a suspected packet in fields."

Initially, the packet seemed to be carrying a consignment of drugs. Sensing explosives, a bomb disposal squad was summoned. The 5-kg IED along with Rs 1 lakh was found in the packet. Mohnish Chawla, IG Border range, Amritsar said "we've recovered 5kg IED which includes around 2.7Kg of RDX, 1.3Kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator, digital timer." "We've registered a case and are investigating it. The IED is of high intensity & can cause high damage," he added.

A day earlier, Punjab Police recovered 2.5 kg RDX, one detonator, codex wire, five explosive fuses along with wires, 12 cartridges of AK 47 Assault Rifle. Director General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra said the recovery of RDX was made on the interrogation of Amandeep Kumar, the prime accused in the two recent incidents of grenade attacks in Pathankot.

An improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market in Delhi on Friday morning but it was later defused. The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack. The incident comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the national capital is already on high alert.

