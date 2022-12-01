5 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 5 security were personnel injured in the gunfight

Five commandos of a battalion of CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were on Thursday injured in an encounter with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

Three jawans suffered bullet injuries while two others had splinter injuries, SP Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI. The injured security personnel have been airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

A gun-battle with activists of the banned CPI (Maoist) broke out in a forest of Tonto area during a search operation.

Security forces comprising joint teams of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police have been conducting a massive search operation in the area since the last two weeks to nab Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Shekhar said several Maoists were also injured in the gunfight that broke out in a forest in Tonto area, after the red rebels opened fire on approaching security personnel, who were undertaking a search operation.

They, however, managed to escape through the dense forest, he said.

A large number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), along with arms and ammunition were seized during the operation.

(With PTI input)

