5 Air India pilots, who tested positive for COVID-19, found negative in re-test

Image Source : FILE Air India pilots, who tested positive for COVID-19, found negative in re-test

All 5 Air India pilots who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, have now been found negative in the retest on Monday. The pilots were tested positive on Sunday after they were asked to undertake coronavirus tests.

Air India is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries. The airline had asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus tests before they operate such flights.

All 5 Air India pilots who had tested positive for #COVID19 earlier, have now been found negative in the retest. pic.twitter.com/GpfitS8w9F — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Earlier PTI reported, “Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. These pilots were tested one after one. We suspect it could be a case of faulty testing kit as well.”

A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks.

“These pilots had operated cargo flights to China prior to April 20,” the official said.

